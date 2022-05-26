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How 5G Disrupts Our Biological Energetic Magnetic Field And The Wider Implications Of The Magnetic Field For The Planet
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415 views • May 26, 2022
Dr. Rashid Buttar talks about upcoming Danger of 5G and what will happen if we don't STOP IT!
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