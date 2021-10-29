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Dr Sam Bailey - Glutathione - The Immune System’s Best Kept Secret 🤫
SurvivalTV
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58 views • October 29, 2021
Glutathione - The Immune System's best kept secret.
What is Glutathione and how does it help your body?

#Glutathione #glutathionechronicdisease

References:
1. Oxidation and reduction:
https://kaiserscience.wordpress.com/chemistry/electrochemistry/redox-reactions/

2. Postulated ‘oxidative burst’ in mammalian immune system:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Respiratory_burst

3. Oxidative Stress:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780123864543003456

4. Oxidative Stress in human diseases:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18924487/

5. Free radical damage to human DNA:
https://academic.oup.com/carcin/article-abstract/7/9/1511/2478176?redirectedFrom=fulltext

6. Reduced glutathione system: Role in cancer development, prevention and treatment (Review):
https://www.spandidos-publications.com/ijo/19/2/221

7. Free Radical Toxicity pathway:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxidative_stress#/media/File:Free_Radical_Toxicity.svg

8. Oxidative stress in smokers and non-smokers:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17613085/

9. Liver failure in one month in glutathione deficient mice:
https://aasldpubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/hep.21635

10. Healthy instead of chronically ill - Dr Joachim Mutter (German):
https://www.amazon.de/Gesund-statt-chronisch-krank-ganzheitliche/dp/3898815269

11. TH1 to TH2 immune shift image:
https://www.healing.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Picture3.png

12. Are we getting enough sulfur in our diet?:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2198910/#B8

13. Milk thistle extract (silymarin) studies:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2813578/

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1567576906001214

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17133738/

14. Human Nutrition and Dietetics:
https://archive.org/details/humannutritiondie6davi/page/n3/mode/2up

15. Virus Mania: 10th German edition and 3rd English edition - coming soon!

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ABOUT ME: I want to make it easier for people to fix common health problems. I work as a medical doctor in New Zealand.

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