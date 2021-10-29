Dr Sam Bailey - Glutathione - The Immune System’s Best Kept Secret 🤫

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What is Glutathione and how does it help your body?
#Glutathione #glutathionechronicdisease
References:
1. Oxidation and reduction:
https://kaiserscience.wordpress.com/chemistry/electrochemistry/redox-reactions/
2. Postulated ‘oxidative burst’ in mammalian immune system:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Respiratory_burst
3. Oxidative Stress:
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/B9780123864543003456
4. Oxidative Stress in human diseases:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/18924487/
5. Free radical damage to human DNA:
https://academic.oup.com/carcin/article-abstract/7/9/1511/2478176?redirectedFrom=fulltext
6. Reduced glutathione system: Role in cancer development, prevention and treatment (Review):
https://www.spandidos-publications.com/ijo/19/2/221
7. Free Radical Toxicity pathway:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oxidative_stress#/media/File:Free_Radical_Toxicity.svg
8. Oxidative stress in smokers and non-smokers:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17613085/
9. Liver failure in one month in glutathione deficient mice:
https://aasldpubs.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/hep.21635
10. Healthy instead of chronically ill - Dr Joachim Mutter (German):
https://www.amazon.de/Gesund-statt-chronisch-krank-ganzheitliche/dp/3898815269
11. TH1 to TH2 immune shift image:
https://www.healing.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/12/Picture3.png
12. Are we getting enough sulfur in our diet?:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2198910/#B8
13. Milk thistle extract (silymarin) studies:
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/2813578/
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1567576906001214
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/17133738/
14. Human Nutrition and Dietetics:
https://archive.org/details/humannutritiondie6davi/page/n3/mode/2up
15. Virus Mania: 10th German edition and 3rd English edition - coming soon!
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