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IL TAMPONE è SERVITO di Stefano Scoglio & Mariano Amici
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14 views • April 12, 2021
IL TAMPONE è SERVITO di Stefano Scoglio, candidato premio Nobel per la Medicina nel 2018 e Dott. Mariano Amici.
Esperimento sulla (in)attendibilità dei TAMPONI che ne CERTIFICA l'assoluta INAFFIDABILITÀ
Fonte: link video originale/integrale di 34 minuti: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmmz_YfxXTE
Sigla originale TV "IL Pranzo è servito" (1982)
https://youtu.be/gvzy8WCD9U4
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Post-Produzione Audio & Video: LUCA JIBO
For any inquiries please contact: [email protected]
Skype ID: lukajibo
Esperimento sulla (in)attendibilità dei TAMPONI che ne CERTIFICA l'assoluta INAFFIDABILITÀ
Fonte: link video originale/integrale di 34 minuti: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gmmz_YfxXTE
Sigla originale TV "IL Pranzo è servito" (1982)
https://youtu.be/gvzy8WCD9U4
**************
Post-Produzione Audio & Video: LUCA JIBO
For any inquiries please contact: [email protected]
Skype ID: lukajibo
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