Portlandia Philes #2

00:49 Edward Dowd "Some of these people are going to pay a very personal price"

02:05 Biden the Magician

02:18 Catherine Engelbrecht of 2000 Mules on strategy: "go loud"

03:08 Covid jab injury

04:32 Mark Steyn on monkeypox and bisexual Canadians and Bill Gates

08:58 spike protein leads to modified chimpanzee virus?

09:24 Patel Patriot on Kash Patel, January 5th, 2021 and Antifa involvement in J6; General Dunford involvement in recruiting Trump to run for president

11:17 Trump speaks at NRA convention on political abuse of school shootings to attack law-abiding citizens

12:30 digital billboard in Times Square on covid jab and devolution











