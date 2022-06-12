Portlandia Philes #2

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00:49 Edward Dowd "Some of these people are going to pay a very personal price"
02:05 Biden the Magician
02:18 Catherine Engelbrecht of 2000 Mules on strategy: "go loud"
03:08 Covid jab injury
04:32 Mark Steyn on monkeypox and bisexual Canadians and Bill Gates
08:58 spike protein leads to modified chimpanzee virus?
09:24 Patel Patriot on Kash Patel, January 5th, 2021 and Antifa involvement in J6; General Dunford involvement in recruiting Trump to run for president
11:17 Trump speaks at NRA convention on political abuse of school shootings to attack law-abiding citizens
12:30 digital billboard in Times Square on covid jab and devolution