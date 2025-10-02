BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
What Would Jesus Do Now? – Fr. David Jenuwine
Blue Water Healthy Living
Blue Water Healthy Living
4 views • 2 days ago

Fr. David Jenuwine, Pastor of Ss. Francis and Clare Parish in Birch Run, Michigan, sits down with Eileen to talk about how Christianity has become nothing more than “Therapy. Moral. Deism.” He explains that it is not about feelings. It’s not about being good. He has prescription for becoming all God has called you to be in Christ.


You can contact Fr. Jenuwine at [email protected].


Pastor of Ss. Francis and Clare Catholic Parish in Birch Run; Attorney at Law; formerly US Navy Cryptologic Interpreter (Mandarin) and Naval Aircrewman; formerly Automotive Engineer. Side hustle: US Coast Guard Auxiliary Chaplain Support, Civil Air Patrol Chaplain, Michigan State Defense Force Chaplain.  


Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, viewpoints, and accuracy expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.

Keywords
eileen teschblue water healthy livinggbs mediabwhlport huron michiganmichigan new media
