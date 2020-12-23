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ΕΛΑΤΕ ΝΑ ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΘΟΥΜΕ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΟΜΟΡΦΥΝΟΥΜΕ
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418 views • December 23, 2020
23/12/2020 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ΠΟΛΛΑ ΣΕ ΟΛΕΣ ΚΑΙ ΟΛΟΥΣ.ΝΑ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΟΛΟΙ ΕΥΛΟΓΗΜΕΝΑ ΚΑΙ ΧΑΡΟΥΜΕΝΑ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΥΓΕΝΝΑ.ΝΑ ΕΙΝΑΙ ΓΕΜΑΤΑ ΑΓΑΠΗ. ΓΑΛΗΝΗ, ΕΛΠΙΔΑ, ΚΑΙ ΦΩΣ.ΝΑ ΧΑΙΡΟΜΑΣΤΕ ΟΛΟΙ ΤΙΣ ΟΙΚΟΓΕΝΕΙΕΣ ΜΑΣ ΚΑΙ ΝΑ ΔΩΣΕΙ Ο ΚΥΡΙΟΣ ΙΗΣΟΥΣ ΧΡΙΣΤΟΣ ΝΑ ΕΛΕΥΘΕΡΩΘΕΙ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗ Η ΑΝΘΡΩΠΟΤΗΤΑ.ΜΗΝ ΞΕΧΝΑΤΕ ΝΑ ΠΡΟΣΕΥΧΕΣΤΕ ΓΙΑ ΟΛΟΥΣ ΟΣΟΥΣ ΑΓΩΝΙΖΟΝΤΑΙ ΓΙΑ ΜΑΣ.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG1-96M1CSo
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tG1-96M1CSo
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