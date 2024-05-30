Create New Account
A mercenary from Norway was found who had the insignia of a career soldier of the Telemark mechanized battalion
The Prisoner
🇷🇺🇺🇦🇳🇴 At one of the Ukrainian positions, which was stormed by fighters of the Russian Armed Forces, a mercenary from Norway was found who had the insignia of a career soldier of the Telemark mechanized battalion

Source @Intel Slava Z


natonorwaymercenary

