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I’ve Been BANNED From Owning A Firearm, A Warning Of What’s To Come
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100 views • January 20, 2021
Laura Loomer POSTED ON JANUARY 19, 2021
loomered.com
For years, Big Tech has used me as Patient Zero in their test case in mass de-platforming by eliminating my ability to reach the public because of my political views.
https://loomered.com/2021/01/19/exclusive-ive-been-banned-from-owning-a-firearm-a-warning-of-whats-to-come-for-all-conservative-americans/
loomered.com
For years, Big Tech has used me as Patient Zero in their test case in mass de-platforming by eliminating my ability to reach the public because of my political views.
https://loomered.com/2021/01/19/exclusive-ive-been-banned-from-owning-a-firearm-a-warning-of-whats-to-come-for-all-conservative-americans/
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