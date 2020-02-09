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SANDY HOOK: Newtown Mom Says Shooting Looks Staged - Starts Petition
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1768 views • February 09, 2020
2/9/2020 Rebecca Carnes, Newtown Mom Starts National Petition to Make Make Sure Newtown and its Children Are Truly Safe
Rebecca Carnes: "As a long-time Newtown resident and mother , I am starting a “Newtown Demands Action” movement petitioning state and federal authorities to investigate the apparent gross negligence and questionable actions surrounding the Dec. 14, 2012 traumatic event that terrorized Newtown where my children attend public school" - https://bit.ly/2SbST9U
Rebecca Carnes: "As a long-time Newtown resident and mother , I am starting a “Newtown Demands Action” movement petitioning state and federal authorities to investigate the apparent gross negligence and questionable actions surrounding the Dec. 14, 2012 traumatic event that terrorized Newtown where my children attend public school" - https://bit.ly/2SbST9U
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