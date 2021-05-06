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Austin Homeless Threaten Violence Against Police If Camping Ban Is Enforced
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90 views • May 06, 2021
Homeless people camped outside of City Hall say they're ready to wage violence against police if they're forced to leave town because they "have nothing to lose."
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609392c606dfb51460b7c155
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609392c606dfb51460b7c155
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