SOULED OUT - S 7: Ep 2 - WRESTLE YOURSELF w/ TJ Schultz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We have quite a bit to go over: crypto news, the Colonial Pipeline situation, Fauci trying to leave the country just as he is being linked directly to the emergence of the virus from the Wuhan Institute of Virology's P4 lab, the CDC (coincidentally of course) simultaneously announcing the end of the pandemic (basically), UFO disclosure, WW3 getting kinetic in the Middle East, the 2020 election, and much more.
This is a wild world right now and we are truly on the precipice of something magnificent as humanity finally begins to stir from its slumber.
S O U L E D O U T M E D I A T E L E V I S I O N (SOMTV)
http://linktr.ee/souledout
DONATE (USD)
http://paypal.me/somtv
DONATE (BTC)
18Fh1Tn4tpe9e48danyzDWVpm8u8Z9DrMq
THANK YOU ALL FOR YOUR LOVE AND SUPPORT!