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Attorney Breaks Down Trump's Plan To Stop 2020 Election Theft
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933 views • September 10, 2019
Robert Barnes joins The Alex Jones Show to break down the President's plan to prevent the outright theft of the 2020 election.
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:web:
http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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