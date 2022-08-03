© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】2022.8.3 The Background Behind Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan Is Huge
Summary：The drones Taiwan bought were CCP drones that were transferred back through Australia. Don't underestimate this. In terms of the U.S. military, the U.S. military is very afraid and cares very much. How many people in Taiwan will betray them when the time comes?