【Miles Guo’s Broadcast Highlights】2022.8.3 The Background Behind Pelosi's Visit to Taiwan Is Huge
Summary：The drones Taiwan bought were CCP drones that were transferred back through Australia. Don't underestimate this. In terms of the U.S. military, the U.S. military is very afraid and cares very much. How many people in Taiwan will betray them when the time comes?
