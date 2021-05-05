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Energy Sphere Meditation
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14 views • May 05, 2021
In this video, I introduce you to my foundational meditation technique. This is a meditation originally inspired by my Qi Gong practice from my massage therapy school days. I hope you find it helpful in building your own daily practice.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session, email me at [email protected].
Links mentioned in the video:
https://www.brighteon.com/5ff8e788-1c81-4296-86ec-337279b78442 - An in-depth explanation of Qi Gong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5n4P_2wxrQQ&;list=PLucAq-dlhuT6RvIj_nlunGuLNUyVMP9Q2 - A Qi Gong exercise for increased lifeforce and vitality.
If you would like to schedule a distance Reiki session, email me at [email protected].
Links mentioned in the video:
https://www.brighteon.com/5ff8e788-1c81-4296-86ec-337279b78442 - An in-depth explanation of Qi Gong
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5n4P_2wxrQQ&;list=PLucAq-dlhuT6RvIj_nlunGuLNUyVMP9Q2 - A Qi Gong exercise for increased lifeforce and vitality.
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