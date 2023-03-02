Create New Account
2023-03-01 IG Testimony Against SB785 at MD State Senate on Domestic Terrorism
You Can't Handle the Truth
Ayo Kimathi testified against a MD State Senate bill designed to classify the 1st Amendment as "domestic terrorism." The bill was created by Jews to get the state to give them the power to designate and determine what acts are and are not domestic terrorism.

This is a Jewish effort to defend themselves against the inevitable backlash from American citizens who are becoming ever more aware of their harmful impact on the Republic of the United States of America.

zionistanti-semitismjewbolshevikscovid-19the great resetyuval noah harari

