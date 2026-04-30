Iran: Chris reporting from the Minab school, Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school - Christopher Helali

Chris is reporting from the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls’ elementary school in Minab, Hormozgan province, Iran where 156 people including 120 children (73 boys and 47 girls) were brutally murdered by the United States in a double tap strike directly on the school using Tomahawk cruise missiles.

Adding, yesterday Chris was at the Gulf of Hormuz, video shown:

more from Chris at the Strait of Hormuz:

Since it’s Persian Gulf Day, I want to remind those who seek to travel through the Strait of Hormoz that the cost is $2 million USD in Chinese RMB. Soon we will only accept it in Iranian Rials. We accept bank transfers and crypto. Thank you for your attention to this matter.

@DD Geopolitics