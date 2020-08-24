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27. MMS: "I trust MMS" video from Spain. Coronavirus vs. Chlorine Dioxide (Subtitled)
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184 views • August 24, 2020
Video put together to demonstrate various cases of Covid-19 individuals who took Chlorine Dioxide to treat their sickness. Spain is one of the countries that has doctors that are a part of the COMUSAV.org movement to educate the world about how Chlorine Dioxide is succesfully treating the pandemic. (My apologies for the comic with the dr. giving the virus the finger. I could have editied it out but it would have chopped up the whole video. Disculpame por favor!)
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