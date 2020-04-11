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Past Year Actions Indicate Whats in Store: Civil Unrest? Economic Reset? w/ Andy Schectman
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22 views • April 11, 2020
Sarah Westall

Andy Schectman, President of Miles Franklin, joins the program to discuss the major moves that have occurred over the past year that give a clearer picture of what may be happening now and over the next year. We discuss JP Morgan's obvious move to corner the silver market, the International Monetary Fund's move to upgrade gold to a tier one asset (dollar has been the world's only tier one asset for over 80 years) and we cover other important actions that have occurred and what that could mean to the world. You can learn more about Andy Schectman and his team @ https://MilesFranklin.com

Consider supporting independent journalism and this program by joining my Patreon @ http://Patreon.com/SarahWestall

Purchase any products mentioned in the show @ http://SarahWestall.com/Shop

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MUSIC CREDITS: "A Tale of Vengeance" by Aakash Gandhi licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio

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Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further and come to their own conclusions."
Keywords
federal reservewargoldpandemicsilverdollarcivil unrestmindssarah westallshot downcoronavirussupply chaineconomic resetandy schectman
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