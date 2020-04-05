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How to Make Your Own Almond Milk
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67 views • April 05, 2020
Demonstration of how to make almond milk in your blender using all whole plant food ingredients:
2/3 C. -Raw unblanched almonds.
1/3 C. pitted dates or date pieces
4 to 5 C-Water
2 C ice
Place almonds, dates, half the ice and about 2 C water in a Vita Mix or other strong blender. Begin blending on slow and turn it up to highest setting and blend until mixture is creamy. While blending add remaining water and ice and continue blending until smooth and liquid. Pour into a pitcher or jar with a lid and refrigerate until ready to use.
This is an easy recipe and has all the nutrients that are found in the whole almond. It is also less expensive then boxed almond milk that you can buy in the store.
This will last about 3 days if well cared for. Do not allow it to sit out and get warm after a meal.
2/3 C. -Raw unblanched almonds.
1/3 C. pitted dates or date pieces
4 to 5 C-Water
2 C ice
Place almonds, dates, half the ice and about 2 C water in a Vita Mix or other strong blender. Begin blending on slow and turn it up to highest setting and blend until mixture is creamy. While blending add remaining water and ice and continue blending until smooth and liquid. Pour into a pitcher or jar with a lid and refrigerate until ready to use.
This is an easy recipe and has all the nutrients that are found in the whole almond. It is also less expensive then boxed almond milk that you can buy in the store.
This will last about 3 days if well cared for. Do not allow it to sit out and get warm after a meal.
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