US Sports Track & Field Featuring: Men's 200m - 2024 NCAA indoor track and field championships
Published 19 hours ago

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube

Featured Course:

The A-Z of Sprinting - Ryan Banta

by Ryan Banta

https://bit.ly/BackToTheBasicsOfSpeed

Description


Want your sprinters to become even faster? Then you've come to the right place! In this course, Coach Ryan Banta reveals 6 different workouts you need your athletes to be doing to reach new PRs. He also includes things like:


Biomechanics

Plyometrics

Cool Downs

He even shows off the forms he uses for practice that will help your organization for practice.

https://bit.ly/BackToTheBasicsOfSpeed


On today's show we have a hot sprint prospect out of Europe, and a look back the best of the indoor season. Enjoy


Video credits:

College Track & Field Recruiting Video - Quinten de Vos - Fall 2025 - Slamstox

Learn more with the Slamstox app

https://apple.co/3UMg7Us


Men's 200m - 2024 NCAA indoor track and field championships

See more with the app:

https://apple.co/4b4gBLx

https://www.youtube.com/@NCAAChampionships


https://bit.ly/USSportsRadioToday

