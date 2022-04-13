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"We The People" Must Save The Republic: Sam Bushman
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51 views • April 13, 2022
Sam Bushman joins the Liberty Monks and lays out the sobering reality that the survival our once great Republic stands on the edge of a knife. Sam is the National Operations Manager at CSPOA (Constitutional Sheriff & Peace Officers Association) and is a life-long member.
Sam is a nationally syndicated talk show host with 25 years On-Air experience. He currently hosts Liberty RoundTable with hard-hitting discussions of current issues affecting you and your liberty. According to Sam, the words "Family Man" describe him to a tee. Along with his strong Christian beliefs, his wife Julie and eight children are his treasures. His hobbies include home schooling his children, playing games, fun in the outdoors, not to mention his all-time favorite: talk radio.
www.libertymonks.com
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Show Notes:
https://cspoa.org/
* Sheriff Richard Mack Books: Are you a David?, From My Cold Dead Fingers, The County Sherriff: Americas Last Hope-check out these books and more at CSPOA.org
* Please support the CSPOA by becoming a member. Every penny that you give us will be used to provide more and more and more materials to travel and speak and train as you've seen us do across the country.
*JOIN THE CSPOA MOVEMENT
Sam is a nationally syndicated talk show host with 25 years On-Air experience. He currently hosts Liberty RoundTable with hard-hitting discussions of current issues affecting you and your liberty. According to Sam, the words "Family Man" describe him to a tee. Along with his strong Christian beliefs, his wife Julie and eight children are his treasures. His hobbies include home schooling his children, playing games, fun in the outdoors, not to mention his all-time favorite: talk radio.
www.libertymonks.com
Facebook page
Follow us on Twitter
Listen on iTunes, Spotify and Anchor
Show Notes:
https://cspoa.org/
* Sheriff Richard Mack Books: Are you a David?, From My Cold Dead Fingers, The County Sherriff: Americas Last Hope-check out these books and more at CSPOA.org
* Please support the CSPOA by becoming a member. Every penny that you give us will be used to provide more and more and more materials to travel and speak and train as you've seen us do across the country.
*JOIN THE CSPOA MOVEMENT
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