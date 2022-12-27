Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Seventh Day Adventist Counterfeit Mark of the Beast
53 views
channel image
Freed From Evil
Published Yesterday |

The Seventh Day Adventists teach that worshipping God on Sunday is the Mark of the Beast. I contend that Ellen G. White and her followers are barking up the wrong tree as far as the Mark of the Beast is concerned. Though my fellow Christians are now arguing at what point a person has taken the Mark that the Pandemic has ushered in, at least they are barking up the right tree. Unfortunately I still see many of my fellow Christians peddling the idea that Sunday worship is a sin, and actually causing much division. The purpose of this video is for you to see that the SDA movement is a dangerous cult and that Ellen G. White is a false prophet who preaches a works salvation that puts people back under the law. She is involved in esoteric New Age practices and her writings reek of Freemason teachings. For documentation of some of the items in this video visit my website at: https://kasialovesgod.wixsite.com/vaxbeastmark/sda-counterfeit-mark

Keywords
cultmark of the beastsorcerycounterfeitseventh day adventistfalse prophetpharmakeiacoronavirus vaccine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket