A Ukrainian Woman Posted a Video on Social Media Criticizing Zelensky and Govt - SBU Shows Up in Less than an Hour
Published Wednesday

A Ukrainian woman posted a video in social media criticizing Zelensky and the government and in less than one hour she had the SBU on her doorstep, which she filmed and scolded on camera:

- That’s right. Anyone who doesn’t like Zelensky immediately gets a visit with a search by the SBU.

- What is the reason for the

search? Because I am against Zelensky? You have come to search me? What’s going on, shutting up everyone who tells the truth?


◾️ Ukraine is supposed to have elections next year, that despite the several proscribed opposition parties and the dozens of leftists and social activists jailed or disappeared, and even common citizens get the security services on them for simply speaking out in social media. This is the type of "democracy" the European Union and America are supporting with our taxes.

