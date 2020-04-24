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Breaking: Famous Houston Doctor Protests Against Wearing Masks Sues Judge
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99 views • April 24, 2020
Written by Wes Walker on April 23, 2020
You would never know it from the news cycle, but it IS possible to care about medicine AND liberty. This doctor, who has been featured on our site before, is putting his money where his mouth is.
Now that a Judge has ordered mask-wearing in public, Dr. Steven F. Hotze is taking a stand. He is leading a protest in Houston on April 23.
Source: https://clashdaily.com/2020/04/breaking-famous-doctor-leads-major-protest-in-this-big-city-and-sues-elected-official/
Source: https://www.mediaite.com/news/trump-suggests-injecting-disinfectant-shining-uv-light-inside-patients-to-kill-coronavirus-in-bizarre-rambling-tangent/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
You would never know it from the news cycle, but it IS possible to care about medicine AND liberty. This doctor, who has been featured on our site before, is putting his money where his mouth is.
Now that a Judge has ordered mask-wearing in public, Dr. Steven F. Hotze is taking a stand. He is leading a protest in Houston on April 23.
Source: https://clashdaily.com/2020/04/breaking-famous-doctor-leads-major-protest-in-this-big-city-and-sues-elected-official/
Source: https://www.mediaite.com/news/trump-suggests-injecting-disinfectant-shining-uv-light-inside-patients-to-kill-coronavirus-in-bizarre-rambling-tangent/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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