© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
4/19/2021 Miles Guo @4th Anniversary of April 19 Incident (Part III): The Whistleblowers’ Movement Not Only Can Speak Out, But Also Building Platforms for Freedom of Speech and G-Series