Chicken Alfredo Soup | Home Recipe | Home Cooking

Chicken Alfredo Soup

The chicken we use in this is from our crockpot chicken recipe which makes it super tasty! Here is the link to that video: https://youtu.be/0VWRzQB-KgE

A Chicken BROCCOLI Alfredo Soup recipe. This is a wonderful alfredo chicken soup. If you would like to wow the family with amazing kitchen recipe, maybe you have a date and you want a homemade dinner that will make you look like a 5 star chef in the kitchen. This is another amazing dish, bold with flavor, hardy and tasty and very filling. So, whether you are new in the kitchen, a beginner cooks, or an advanced veteran of the kitchen you will be very happy with how this chicken alfredo dish turns out!

The Recipe:
Elyssa's Chicken Alfredo Soup:
1/2 cup onion chopped
6 garlic cloves minced
1/2 cup butter divided
2 cups heavy cream
4 oz. Cream cheese
1 1/2 tsp italian seasoning
1/4 tsp pepper
1 1/2 cup grated parmesan cheese
2 1/2 cups chicken broth
4 cups cooked chicken breast cubed
4 cups frozen broccoli cooked and drained

(pre instructions, make sure you have cooked your chicken and Broccoli)

Total time 20 min.
This Recipe will feed 4-6 (cut it in half for 2-3 people)
fyi chicken Alfredo soup makes great left overs.
This is a Keto friendly recipe.