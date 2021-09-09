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Government VAERS and Hospital Workers Confirm COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries are Filling Hospitals
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383 views • September 09, 2021
The government and corporate media are lying to the public about who are the people filling hospitals today, claiming it is the "unvaccinated," when the government Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) and the frontline hospital workers treating the patients clearly state that the COVID-19 vaccine injured are the ones currently filling the hospitals.
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