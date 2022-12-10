After 2.5 Years Taking Chlorine Dioxide: Helping or Hurting? (Full Blood Test and Dr. Consultation)

After taking Chlorine Dioxide for over 2 years, along with a few other simple Molecular Medicines. I had my yearly Dr. visit, consultation and full blood test last week. I wanted to show the details of how my visit went and let you decide if Clo2 is hurting or helping me. I am a 52 year old male who is a big guy trying to live healthier and using these Molecular Medicines to detox my system. I have used Clo2 in various ways including taking it orally, on my skin, sinus rinses, eye drops, ear drops, baths, in the air and as a disinfectant spray. Clo2 is the best single product to use as a pathogen killer (viruses, parasites, fungi, bad bacteria) and it also safely oxidizes metals in the body that shouldn't be there. You can make more than a years supply in your home for about $30 or buy it on Amazon/Ebay. I don't sell it but I teach how to make and use it through my free ebook and webpage. It is referred to as the Universal Antidote and is extremely vilified by all big tech and pharmaceutical-based medical workers. It is the MOST CENSORED MEDICINE IN THE WORLD. (Ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine don't even come close to what Clo2 has been through). And yet, IT WORKS!



