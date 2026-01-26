© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Steelers HIRE MIKE MCCARTHY! Verbal Deal Ex-Cowboys HC Pittsburgh Return 🔥
11 views • 1 day ago
Steelers HIRE MIKE MCCARTHY! Verbal Deal Ex-Cowboys HC Pittsburgh Return 🔥
Pittsburgh Steelers have verbal agreement with Mike McCarthy to become next head coach, sources say (Jan 24, 2026). Former Cowboys/Packers HC (193-107-1 career, SB XLV) replaces Mike Tomlin after 10-7 WC loss. Pittsburgh native: "So proud to be from there." Rodgers duo rumors? Fixes QB mess (Pickett/Fields). Mixed grades B-/C+: Proven winner but Cowboys 8-9 skid.
#SteelersHire #MikeMcCarthy #McCarthySteelers #TomlinOut #NFLCoach #PittsburghHome #RodgersRumors
