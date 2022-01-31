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ALARM BELLS RINGING: The Chinese Social Credit System is being set up in the West under the guise of Vaccine Passports - David Icke
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5734 views • January 31, 2022
This short video must be a stark warning to everyone.
What has happened as a result of COVID in The West and the rest of the world is that we have become more and more like China.
So be aware that the Vaccine Passport, Green Pass, Health Pass, or similar name is the trojan horse to sneak in a Social Credit System, which will soon operate like Chinese system
What has happened as a result of COVID in The West and the rest of the world is that we have become more and more like China.
So be aware that the Vaccine Passport, Green Pass, Health Pass, or similar name is the trojan horse to sneak in a Social Credit System, which will soon operate like Chinese system
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