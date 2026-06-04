The $$$ of Steak and the Death of the #Dollar: Here’s Why Your 401k Is At Risk





Jeff Berwick and Chris Martenson, founder of Peak Prosperity, talk about the intentional destabilizing of the economy. What you are witnessing is the symptom of a dying currency. The average person is feeling it at the grocery store, at the gas pump, and in the rent payments. The price of steak isn't going up because cows are suddenly scarce; it’s going up because the dollar is becoming worthless. The wealth you thought you had in your 401k, in your pension, in your home equity - it evaporates into the digital ether, only to be scooped up by the 0.001% for pennies on the dollar. This isn't a bug in the system. It is the primary operating procedure.





Jeff Berwick: You Have Until September | https://odysee.com/@PeakProsperityPremium:b/260602-OTC-Until-September-private:8

Peak Prosperity | PeakProsperity.com

Liberpulco | https://liberpulco.com

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