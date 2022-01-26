© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctor Pierre Kory - "We Must Live Free or We Will Die" (Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance)
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • January 26, 2022
A group of world-renowned doctors and scientists brought truth to power in Washington, D.C. this weekend.
On Monday, January 24, the group - including Drs. Ryan Cole, Harvey Risch, George Fareed, Richard Urso, Robert Malone and Peter McCullough, along with FLCCC’s Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik - packed the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building to participate in a lively, hours-long round table discussion hosted by Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
On Monday, January 24, the group - including Drs. Ryan Cole, Harvey Risch, George Fareed, Richard Urso, Robert Malone and Peter McCullough, along with FLCCC’s Dr. Pierre Kory and Dr. Paul Marik - packed the Kennedy Caucus Room of the Russell Senate Office Building to participate in a lively, hours-long round table discussion hosted by Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin.
https://covid19criticalcare.com/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.