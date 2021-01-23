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Monkey Werx 1-22-21: Is our Commander in Chief President Trump being moved by military aircraft?
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942 views • January 23, 2021
Why would Trump be offered rides on military flights but Biden has to take a private plane into DC for inauguration? Monkey Werx breaks down some behind the scenes type activities to possibly show even further that the inauguration may have literally just been theater and President Trump IS still President. We are fighting the fog of war that is the mainstream media @ https://www.survivethenews.com
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