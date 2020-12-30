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© 2014 Pursanova™ - Turnkey Industrial RO System - 2/6
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6 views • December 30, 2020
2/6 - © 2014 Pursanova Ltd., Inc - All Rights Reserved.
This system will be installed as follows:
1) Pursanova Electronic De-Scaler - will be installing 2 of them at the beginning
2) Pursanova PursaLex Tube PN-60
3) Reservoir water tank before the system to hold water gathered fem the well
4) Pursanova Turnkey Industrial RO System - PN-6600LX
5) Holding Product RO Tank after the system
6) Pursanova PursaLex Tube PN-60 at the Product Tank to activate the water by
recirculate the water through the tube
This system will be installed as follows:
1) Pursanova Electronic De-Scaler - will be installing 2 of them at the beginning
2) Pursanova PursaLex Tube PN-60
3) Reservoir water tank before the system to hold water gathered fem the well
4) Pursanova Turnkey Industrial RO System - PN-6600LX
5) Holding Product RO Tank after the system
6) Pursanova PursaLex Tube PN-60 at the Product Tank to activate the water by
recirculate the water through the tube
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