Tucker Carlson on the Reality of Europe and the Biden Admin. - Tanking World Economies for Ukraine - Only 25 Days of Diesel in US 'Strategic Reserves'.

Tucker Carlson on the reality of Europe and the Biden administration’s continued support for Ukraine.
It’s clear: members of Congress like Jamie Raskin want to destroy Russia because it is an Orthodox Christian country with traditional social values. Welcome to World War Trans.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.