Cannabis Jimmy is pleased to announce hisJim Price mini series where Jim talks about Bill Gates and Steve Jobs with Apple Computer and Jim says they were both Con Men. Could be true- Part A
I lived through all this and watched Steve Jobs build Apple .  I wasn't aware of Bill Gates back then.  But I do remember Steve Jobs.  Later on , of course,  Bill Gates came onto the scene.  Now he is in our face all the time as Steve Jobs died years ago

