John 18 How to Illegally Condemn an Innocent Man
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday |

Hours after Judas leaves the Passover meal he leads a full-blown battalion to Jesus' hideout to arrest him and take him an illegal trial where they try to come up with the reason for his arrest. Jesus finally stands before the Roman governor who has the final say over his execution or release and things just get more heated.

Keywords
biblegodjesusgospel of johnpodcastarresttriallessonsbetrayalparablesdumb christian

