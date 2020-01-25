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Should Christians Pay Taxes?
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13 views • January 25, 2020
Should Christians obey the government when it comes to paying taxes? Is it okay for Christians to pay taxes? The most common answer to these questions is supported by what Jesus said to the Pharisees one day: "Render to Caesar"...but hang on a minute! Is that really all Jesus said? It's undeniable that there are issues between Christians and the laws of the land, and that we need to tread carefully here. But it's vitally necessary to get the relationship between Jesus and money clear, if we are going to be prepared for the Mark of the Beast.
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