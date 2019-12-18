The David Knight Show December 18, 2019 (Full Show)

Topic index by timecode (hour : min : sec)*00:04:43 Impeachment isn’t a novelty but an increasing trend. Clinton was only the second President to be impeached but there were moves to impeach both “W” & Obama—every President since Carter. And, the “zingers” in Trump’s letter to Pelosi*00:14:01 To everything there is a season — impeachment & VA gun control are signs of a Fourth Turning, a time of reordering of society & possibly war. A look at current details and the historical season of our time*01:04:25 Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com, joins to breakdown what he witnessed at the COP25 climate show in Madrid and the current strategy of the globalists*01:46:43 Amazon’s Alexa knows when Christmas family arguments are likely to start and how to distract you. It’s far creepier than the checkmark media is reporting. And, it’s not just Alexa — every car manufacturer is collecting MASSIVE amounts of data on you. How are THEY using it?"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"