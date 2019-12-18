© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The David Knight Show December 18, 2019 (Full Show)
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
34 views • December 18, 2019
Topic index by timecode (hour : min : sec)
*00:04:43 Impeachment isn’t a novelty but an increasing trend. Clinton was only the second President to be impeached but there were moves to impeach both “W” & Obama—every President since Carter. And, the “zingers” in Trump’s letter to Pelosi
*00:14:01 To everything there is a season — impeachment & VA gun control are signs of a Fourth Turning, a time of reordering of society & possibly war. A look at current details and the historical season of our time
*01:04:25 Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com, joins to breakdown what he witnessed at the COP25 climate show in Madrid and the current strategy of the globalists
*01:46:43 Amazon’s Alexa knows when Christmas family arguments are likely to start and how to distract you. It’s far creepier than the checkmark media is reporting. And, it’s not just Alexa — every car manufacturer is collecting MASSIVE amounts of data on you. How are THEY using it?
"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
*00:04:43 Impeachment isn’t a novelty but an increasing trend. Clinton was only the second President to be impeached but there were moves to impeach both “W” & Obama—every President since Carter. And, the “zingers” in Trump’s letter to Pelosi
*00:14:01 To everything there is a season — impeachment & VA gun control are signs of a Fourth Turning, a time of reordering of society & possibly war. A look at current details and the historical season of our time
*01:04:25 Alex Newman, TheNewAmerican.com, joins to breakdown what he witnessed at the COP25 climate show in Madrid and the current strategy of the globalists
*01:46:43 Amazon’s Alexa knows when Christmas family arguments are likely to start and how to distract you. It’s far creepier than the checkmark media is reporting. And, it’s not just Alexa — every car manufacturer is collecting MASSIVE amounts of data on you. How are THEY using it?
"Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!"
https://www.infowarsstore.com/christmas-mega-pack?ims=kxpvk&utm_campaign=IWL-12daysMegaPack&utm_source=banned.video&utm_medium=Video&utm_content=ChristmasMegaPackUnderVideo
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.