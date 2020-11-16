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Are we being told the truth about COVID-19?
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17 views • November 16, 2020
Triggernometry, November 11, 2020
Professor Bhakdi is a Thai-German specialist in microbiology and co-author of Corona, False Alarm?: Facts and Figures.
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Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
Professor Bhakdi is a Thai-German specialist in microbiology and co-author of Corona, False Alarm?: Facts and Figures.
Find TRIGGERnometry on Social Media:
https://twitter.com/triggerpod
https://www.facebook.com/triggerpod
https://www.instagram.com/triggerpod
https://www.youtube.com/c/Triggerpod/
Support TRIGGERnometry:
Paypal: https://bit.ly/2Tnz8yq
https://www.subscribestar.com/triggernometry
https://www.patreon.com/triggerpod
If you want to advertise on TRIGGERnometry:
[email protected]
About TRIGGERnometry:
Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
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