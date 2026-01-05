"We need Greenland!" - Trump

Danish Prime Minister, responding to a question about the US intentions to seize Greenland:

"If the United States attacks another NATO country, it will end everything ."

The United States could establish control over Greenland within the next few months, Politico reports.

According to experts and officials cited by the outlet, this could happen ahead of the U.S. midterm elections in November and before the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence on July 4. The risk is described as “real and serious.”

Washington’s approach would likely differ from the Venezuelan scenario. Instead of a military operation, the U.S. may rely on political leverage, including attempts to buy off local politicians.

A takeover of Greenland could split NATO and EU allies even more sharply than disputes over support for Ukraine. Experts stress that Copenhagen is unlikely to receive the same level of backing that Kiev has.

From a defense point of view, the European Union needs the United States to own Greenland, Trump believes.

How Much They Want to 'Protect' Greenland - @Rybar📝

About Trump's New Statements

The island in the Arctic region does not let the American president rest. Donald Trump, speaking to journalists, stated (https://polarjournal.net/donald-trump-we-absolutely-need-greenland/) that the United States needs Greenland "from a national security perspective".

🔻What Did Trump Say?

▪️On January 4, Trump confirmed Washington's interest in establishing control over Greenland, stating that the USA "absolutely needs Greenland".

▪️According to him, waters around the island are "filled with Russian and Chinese ships", and Denmark cannot ensure its protection independently.

▪️Trump also added that the European Union needs the USA to control the island.

🖍Where does such interest come from? Greenland's geographical location can indeed be called strategic. During the Cold War, Americans stationed their strategic bombers there, which could very quickly reach the USSR directly from that location.

And if we recall the available reserves of rare earth resources, Trump's interest becomes even more obvious.

🚩However, the "security threat from Russian and Chinese ships" is a very far-fetched pretext. There are practically no Russian, let alone Chinese, combat ships in that zone.

Sometimes our submarines pass through there during combat duty, but this is standard practice. There is no sharp increase in our presence due to the lack of such opportunities.

❗️The Western Hemisphere has been designated as a key area of action in the White House, and considering recent events, the possibility of further American expansion cannot be ruled out. But Greenland does not look like a priority in the current reality. They do not refuse to occupy it, but politically and financially, it would be too resource-intensive.

The USA has more important directions right here and now, and given Trump's threats towards Mexico, Colombia, and Cuba – these countries should be closely watched in the coming months. And the Greenland maneuver looks more like a distraction, like "watch the hand".

The European Commission fully supports the territorial integrity of Denmark and Greenland, said the head of the EC's press service, Pinho.

However, the European Commission considers it "impossible" to draw parallels between the US actions towards Venezuela and Greenland, she noted.

Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen said he considers the United States’ rhetoric toward the island disrespectful and unacceptable, and called on Washington to stop entertaining “fantasies of annexation.”

"When the US president talks about needing Greenland and links us to Venezuela and military intervention, it is not just wrong, it is disrespectful. Threats, pressure and talks of annexation are unacceptable between friends. This is no way to speak to a nation that has repeatedly demonstrated responsibility, stability and loyalty. Enough is enough. No more pressure. No more insinuations. No more fantasies of annexation,” he said.