Methylene Blue: Risks & Benefits | Dr. Chris Palmer & Dr. Andrew Huberman
Sun Fruit Dan
Sun Fruit Dan
697 followers
148 views • 1 day ago

Worldwide Supplier For Methylene Blue USP Grade (99% Purity) Powder: https://www.sacredpurity.com/methyleneblue.html


Join My Methylene Blue Group: https://www.facebook.com/groups/methyleneblue


Video source and credit to: https://youtu.be/_hsKLKa_Pq8?si=UrpY9cY7Ts2BINUT

Content creator: https://www.youtube.com/@HubermanLabClips


Methylene Blue: Risks & Benefits | Dr. Chris Palmer & Dr. Andrew Huberman


Dr. Andrew Huberman and Dr. Chris Palmer discuss what methylene blue is, the potential benefits and risks, and why it's gaining popularity.


Dr. Chris Palmer, M.D., is a board-certified psychiatrist and professor at Harvard Medical School. Dr. Andrew Huberman is a tenured professor of neurobiology and ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine and host of the Huberman Lab podcast.

Keywords
methylene bluemethylene blue benefitshow to use methylene bluemethylene blue health benefitsmethylene blue safetymethylene blue usp grademethylene blue health effectsmethylene blue risks and benefits dr chris palmer and dr andrew hubermandr chris palmer methylene bluedr andrew huberman methylene bluemethylene blue risks and benefitsmethylene blue risksmethylene blue pharma grade
