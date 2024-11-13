The Rock Almighty. Leaning Into The Church's Mission

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Regardless of who resides and governs in the White House Warriors Of Light, the mandate from our Lord and Savior remains. We simply have the opportunity to shine our light on the world now with less government interference. Let's Rock!
Video credits:
Deliverance - No Love
Put Deliverance on your playlist
@ Apple Music - https://apple.co/3Ygr0zR
@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/4fGDOFm
Real 80s CCM
@Real80sCCM
https://www.youtube.com/@Real80sCCM
Woven Together: A Post-Election Message | Presiding Bishop Elizabeth Eaton | November 6, 2024
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America
@ELCA
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven And Earth.
Now streaming on US Sports Radio