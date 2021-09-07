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MIRROR: Ernst Wolff Concise Summary Of Corona Narrative (share!)
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3723 views • September 07, 2021
This man places everything going on right now in a perfectly delivered speech. If you know someone you wish to wake up then see if they'll watch this video. This is a mirror from Odysee channel "LongXXvids"
https://odysee.com/@LongXXvids:c/Ernst-Wolf-speech---summary:3
"Author and journalist and expert in matters of the global financial economy Ernst Wolff gave this speech on or around 24th Aug 2021. It is probably one of the best and most concise exposures of the whole fake Corona narrative and ends on a hopeful message of what people can do to to prevent the dystopic vision of Klaus Schwab and his supporters becoming 'the new normal'. This video has english subtitles."
https://odysee.com/@LongXXvids:c/Ernst-Wolf-speech---summary:3
"Author and journalist and expert in matters of the global financial economy Ernst Wolff gave this speech on or around 24th Aug 2021. It is probably one of the best and most concise exposures of the whole fake Corona narrative and ends on a hopeful message of what people can do to to prevent the dystopic vision of Klaus Schwab and his supporters becoming 'the new normal'. This video has english subtitles."
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