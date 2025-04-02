BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Detox Coach, Adam Parker's Honest Review of the Essential Energy EMF Protection Pendant
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
Essential Energy (EMF SAFETY)
66 views • 4 weeks ago

Explore Energy Optimizing & EMF Mitigation Tools at https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM


We gave detox coach Adam Parker the Essential Pendant for two months. No scripts. No prompts. Just his honest experience. After weeks of wearing it, he noticed changes — but what kind of changes?


In this video, Adam Parker, host of the Ideal Day podcast and Detox Coach, shares his unfiltered thoughts on the Essential Pendant. Was it all hype, or did he really notice something?


No fluff. No pressure. Just one man’s experience.


Curious to hear what happened? Watch now to find out.


Explore Energy Optimizing & EMF Mitigation Tools at https://bit.ly/essentialenergyASM

emfcell towersemf protectionemf radiationvaccinesurvival5gwarvirusbluetoothnano technologycovidplandemic
