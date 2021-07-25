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Seconde émission intégrale de la UNE TV
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31 views • July 25, 2021
25 juillet 2021 : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5/%C3%89MISSION-SP%C3%89CIALE--LA-UNE_-la-mobilisation-mondiale-du-24-juillet.:5?
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
La seconde émission de la UNE TV, spécial manifestation avec de nouveaux invités come Ronald Guillemont de Profession Gendarmes, Dr Ochs qui a été radié au Luxembourg pour avoir soigné avec efficacité des patients du COVID, Sonia Vescovacci, la policière espagnole qui a fondé Policia por la Libertad, le Lieutenant Colonel de Gendarmerie Georges qui lance un appel à la desobéissance civile, un autre capitaine de gendarmerie, etc.
AGORA TVNEWS : https://odysee.com/@AgoraTVNEWS:5
@AgoraTVNEWS
La seconde émission de la UNE TV, spécial manifestation avec de nouveaux invités come Ronald Guillemont de Profession Gendarmes, Dr Ochs qui a été radié au Luxembourg pour avoir soigné avec efficacité des patients du COVID, Sonia Vescovacci, la policière espagnole qui a fondé Policia por la Libertad, le Lieutenant Colonel de Gendarmerie Georges qui lance un appel à la desobéissance civile, un autre capitaine de gendarmerie, etc.
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