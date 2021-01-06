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President Trump Speech - Washington DC Jan 6th, 2021
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50 views • January 12, 2021
Thanks to RightSideBroadcasting https://www.youtube.com/user/rightsideradio for this coverage of the historic speech on Jan 6th. This was the day that for the first time the evidence of Election Fraud was to be aired live in front of the American public. Instead the left executed a clever false flag operation and heaped blame on Trump and Trump supporters. However the establishment were put under no illusion as to what they are dealing with for cheating the Nov3rd election. The American people should not and will not be cheated by a corrupt power elite. The time for change is here.
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