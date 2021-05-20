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Pfizer Victim Angelia Deselle Speaks At Louisiana State Capitol - Seeking Support For Victims
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972 views • May 20, 2021
Temora Yuille:
"Angelia was asked to speak in her States' capitol about whether vaccines should become mandatory if you want to go to events or restaurants/clubs etc."
Gene Therapy Injury From Pfizer Kill Shot - Angelia Deselle: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YNhI3AC2lhtE/
Angelia Deselle Continues To Suffer From The Pfizer Gene Therapy: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MaY0DCwngDZw/
Angelia Deselle interviewed by Del Bigtree: https://www.bitchute.com/video/729hHrv49p2o/
"Angelia was asked to speak in her States' capitol about whether vaccines should become mandatory if you want to go to events or restaurants/clubs etc."
Gene Therapy Injury From Pfizer Kill Shot - Angelia Deselle: https://www.bitchute.com/video/YNhI3AC2lhtE/
Angelia Deselle Continues To Suffer From The Pfizer Gene Therapy: https://www.bitchute.com/video/MaY0DCwngDZw/
Angelia Deselle interviewed by Del Bigtree: https://www.bitchute.com/video/729hHrv49p2o/
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