6/4/2023 【NFSC 3rd Anniversary】Christopher Carter, correspondent for The Real American Voice in Washington, DC: We seem to know now that appointing Christopher Wray as the FBI director was a mistake.
#NFSC #takedowntheCCP #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
6/4/2023 【新中国联邦三周年】“真正美国之声”驻华盛顿记者克里斯托弗·卡特：我们现在似乎才发现任命克里斯托弗·雷为美国联邦调查局局长是个错误！
#新中国联邦 #消灭中共 #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平
