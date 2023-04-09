https://gettr.com/post/p2dxuc3c5ae
04/08/2023 【 #FreeMilesGuoRally】GTV investor Wen Xiao: The SEC's decision to freeze and hold all GTV investors' money based on completely false evidence fabricated by the Chinese Communist Party police sounds like a joke. The evidence of the CCP's so-called "fraud" is implausible, and the only motive for all this political persecution is to destroy the CCP's number one enemy, Mr. Miles Guo.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/08/2023 【 #释放郭文贵全球联动抗议】GTV投资者文萧：美国证监会(SEC)根据中共警方编造的完全虚假的证据，冻结并扣押了所有GTV投资者资金的决定，这听起来像是一个笑话。中共的所谓“欺诈”的证据完全不可信，所有这些政治迫害行动的唯一动机就是要消灭中共的头号敌人——郭文贵先生。
